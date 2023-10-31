Robert W. Baird Upgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

