Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after buying an additional 4,410,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $81,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

