Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Roblox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Roblox by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roblox by 26.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

