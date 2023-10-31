Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,959.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,054. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

