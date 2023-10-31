Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $484.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

