Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $484.80 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.66 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.