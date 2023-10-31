Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$178.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$196.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$160.65 and a 52-week high of C$214.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$199.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

About FirstService

In other FirstService news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00. In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total value of C$102,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

