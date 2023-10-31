Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

NYSE PINS traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275,380. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,792 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,175 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

