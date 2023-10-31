Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $148.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $47.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,366,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,716. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

