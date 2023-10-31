Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $72.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 790,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,211. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.