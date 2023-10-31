Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

NYSE AMP traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $312.72. 166,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

