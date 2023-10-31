Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Royal Gold worth $49,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.22.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,543. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

