RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

