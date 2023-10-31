RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading Up 5.9%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 19,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 340,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get RxSight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.73.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 48.72% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $700,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,683. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the second quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.