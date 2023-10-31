Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 309,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. 69,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

