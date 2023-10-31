Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $29.91. Ryerson shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 21,919 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryerson by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryerson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

