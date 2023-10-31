Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 6,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SFE

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.