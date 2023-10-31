Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 102,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

