Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $91,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.60. 322,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,686 shares of company stock valued at $138,334,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.