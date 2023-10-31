Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,251,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,119,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock valued at $138,334,537. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.