Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sanofi stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

