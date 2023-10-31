Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $166.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 34.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 42.9 %

Shares of SRPT traded down $46.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,448,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,762. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.