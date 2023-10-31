Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 217,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,628. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.