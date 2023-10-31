Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 570,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,237. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

