Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 182,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,092. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

