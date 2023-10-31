Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

