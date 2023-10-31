Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 209,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.