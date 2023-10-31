Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,879,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

