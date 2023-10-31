Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 992,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,138. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
