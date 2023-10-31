Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

