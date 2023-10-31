Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Trimmed by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 379,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,641. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

