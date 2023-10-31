Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 226,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.