Science 37 (SNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Science 37 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 217.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
Shares of SNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 6,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,503. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
