Science 37 (SNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Science 37 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 217.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 6,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,503. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

About Science 37

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 34.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science 37 by 442.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 772,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Science 37 by 470.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 419,290 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Science 37 by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,466,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 417,378 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science 37 by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 353,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.