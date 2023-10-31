Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $78.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.82.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,651. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.