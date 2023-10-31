Seascape Capital Management Acquires 602 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.33 and its 200 day moving average is $434.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.31 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

