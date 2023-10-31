Seascape Capital Management Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of META opened at $300.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $772.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

