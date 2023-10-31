Semrush (SEMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Semrush to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SEMR opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,872 shares of company stock worth $610,238. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,322 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

