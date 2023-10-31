Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.94

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 217475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

