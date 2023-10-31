Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

