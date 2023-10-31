ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $568.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

