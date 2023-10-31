SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 4.3%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 24,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 741,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

Institutional Trading of SES AI

In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $293,375.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $293,375.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $27,384.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,736.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,500 shares of company stock valued at $932,017 over the last ninety days. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.