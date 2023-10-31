SES AI (SES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 47,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,272. SES AI has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $293,375.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 208,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $444,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,804.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $293,375.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,626.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,500 shares of company stock worth $932,017. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

