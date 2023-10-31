SES AI (SES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SES AI Trading Down 0.5 %
SES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 47,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,272. SES AI has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.
Insider Transactions at SES AI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SES AI
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.