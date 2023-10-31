Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 215,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

