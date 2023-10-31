Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 8.5%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.99. Air T has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.95.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
