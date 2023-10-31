Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 8.5%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.99. Air T has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

