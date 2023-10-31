Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Expands By 5.7%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKRO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 101.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 126,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

