Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rises By 6.7%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 3.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 15.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 155,877 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

ALTO opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Stories

