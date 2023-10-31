Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Decreases By 6.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
AMCX stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
