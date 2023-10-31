Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Decreases By 6.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AMCX stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

