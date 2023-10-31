Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Increases By 6.9%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ANGH stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Anghami has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

