Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Decreases By 6.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,624,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 12,421,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,151.4 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
BNDSF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
