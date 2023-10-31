Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Drops By 8.9%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BrightView

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.